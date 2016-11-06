What if we told you there's a theory that your favorite shows, Friends and Gilmore Girls, are actually connected? What if we then told you that the theory isn't all that far-fetched?
As Glamour points out, redditor NotAnAverageTaunTaun wonders if Paris Geller is actually the link between the two shows. Specifically, that Paris' final arc offers an explanation of what Rachel's life could have been.
Still with us? Okay, let's delve into this one. In the 2004 series finale of Friends, Rachel Green decides not to go to Paris and stays in NYC to be with Ross Geller. According to this theory, it's then that the writers of Gilmore Girls decided to use Paris Gellar's storyline to show what Rachel's life could have been if she followed her dreams.
As Glamour points out, redditor NotAnAverageTaunTaun wonders if Paris Geller is actually the link between the two shows. Specifically, that Paris' final arc offers an explanation of what Rachel's life could have been.
Still with us? Okay, let's delve into this one. In the 2004 series finale of Friends, Rachel Green decides not to go to Paris and stays in NYC to be with Ross Geller. According to this theory, it's then that the writers of Gilmore Girls decided to use Paris Gellar's storyline to show what Rachel's life could have been if she followed her dreams.
NotYourAverageTaunTaun believes Paris' "character arc is a deliberate flip-side of the coin from Rachel Green's — a sort of redemption story."
Sure, this does sound a bit out-there, but it is true that Paris ends up breaking up with her boyfriend, Doyle, because she fears she's not going to follow her own dreams. She only ends up back with him after he says he will follow her to medical school.
Netflix has even teased that Paris' name is on a door somewhere — Hospital? Law office? — because of the choices she made. You know, the ones that do seem to be the opposite of Rachel Green, who worked her way all the way up the fashion-industry ladder only to pick the guy.
Now, as fun and millennial as this theory is, it's hard to believe it's true. (Please tell us if we're wrong, Amy Sherman-Palladino.) But we're definitely all for Paris being a commentary on how we could live our lives.
Sure, this does sound a bit out-there, but it is true that Paris ends up breaking up with her boyfriend, Doyle, because she fears she's not going to follow her own dreams. She only ends up back with him after he says he will follow her to medical school.
Netflix has even teased that Paris' name is on a door somewhere — Hospital? Law office? — because of the choices she made. You know, the ones that do seem to be the opposite of Rachel Green, who worked her way all the way up the fashion-industry ladder only to pick the guy.
Now, as fun and millennial as this theory is, it's hard to believe it's true. (Please tell us if we're wrong, Amy Sherman-Palladino.) But we're definitely all for Paris being a commentary on how we could live our lives.
Advertisement