Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Might Work Together Again

Sometimes celebrity couples work together and it bombs (see: Gigli, Swept Away, By The Sea, etc.). Sometimes, though, it works out (see: Hannah and Her Sisters, anything starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, that Friends episode where Brad Pitt showed up for Thanksgiving).
Jennifer Aniston might be willing to give an onscreen collaboration another shot. The actress began dating now-husband Justin Theroux after they both starred in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust, and now Theroux has hinted that another project could be in the pipeline.
In addition to starring in The Leftovers, Theroux is an accomplished screenwriter who co-wrote the Ben Stiller films Tropic Thunder and Zoolander 2.
"Right now I'm actually going to be focused on writing," he told Entertainment Tonight during a press junket for his HBO show this week. "So I have a few things that I've actually already written that I'm tweaking and retooling and another thing I want to write."
Here's where Aniston might fit in. In January the actress, who will play the mother of a young soldier in The Yellow Birds, told Variety that she's interested in returning to TV.
"I’ve thought about it a lot," she told the trade publication. "That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."
Is Theroux the writer who can create her dream role?
"If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it," he told ET. "We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think. But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together."
Theroux's work tends to skew dude comedy, while Aniston seems poised for some sort of Big Little Lies-style project. Maybe they can meet in the middle, maybe they can't. Either way, we're curious to see them working together again — so long as it doesn't involve subjecting us to Wanderlust 2.
