Justin Theroux Joked About Kale Piñatas For Jennifer Aniston's Birthday

When I think of birthday parties, my first thought goes toward the food. Is there any better way to celebrate another year of life's passing than with cake, ice cream, and maybe some candy on the side?
Unfortunately, it looks like Jennifer Aniston does not share in this sugar-laden ideal. Justin Theroux talked to E! News about his wife's recent birthday festivities, and it sounds like there was nary a sweet treat in sight.
The Leftovers star told E! News that he and Aniston went to Cabo, Mexico, for her birthday. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid joined the happy couple on the retreat. (Doesn't it just warm your heart to know that Monica and Rachel are still BFFs after all these years?)
"It's a great spot, because it's close to L.A.," the Lego Ninjago Movie star said of Cabo. "You can dip over there and dip back."
And while the group celebrated Aniston's 48th birthday with a piñata, it sounds like it was a lot less fun than the ones we whacked at childhood parties. Apparently, Aniston's version was empty, since she doesn't like candy.
"We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata," Theroux told E! News, after interviewer Marc Malkin asked the actor what his birthday gift to his wife was.
"Actually, we didn't put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn't end up smashing it," he added. "What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn't eat candy!"
Surely there's something sweeter on the food spectrum that's between candy and kale. But either way, we're happy to see Aniston and Theroux (and Cox and McDaid) are relaxing and having a good time.
