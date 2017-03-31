When a masterpiece of epic proportions is created — be it a nail design, oil canvas painting, or lip art — you can't help but want to make it your own. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. Take Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night. The dreamy swirls of alabaster wind, golden orbs, and deep blue skies make it truly one-of-a-kind, but that doesn't mean there aren't hundreds of college kids hanging posters of the piece in their dorm rooms.
And now, bringing the painting to life in makeup form is indie beauty brand Clionadh Cosmetics. Not only does its Van Gogh Highlighter look ridiculously similar to the original painting, the powder illuminator is also being auctioned off to the public as we speak — like a real objet d'art.
It's almost that time! Less than one hour until ? VAN GOGH ? goes live for auction!
The idea of a highlighter rendering of Starry Night feels particularly poetic, especially since the OG piece is said to be an alchemical response to light. (Van Gogh suffered from depression, and the brightly lit windows and 11 stars in the painting were meant to symbolize the flickers of happiness amidst a sky of darkness.)
The brand's re-creation, however, symbolizes something more celebratory: "This item was made in honour of us reaching 5K and is the first of our Famous Painting Highlighters," the caption of an Instagram post read. "We will be doing different ones at further milestones." The shimmery compact will be available to bid on until April 13, but considering that the price is already inching near the three-digit mark, this highlighter won't come cheap. As any art collector can tell you, classic works never do.
