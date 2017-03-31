It's almost that time! Less than one hour until ? VAN GOGH ? goes live for auction! ••• #starrynight#vangogh#famouspainting#clionadhcosmetics#clionadhfamouspainting#starrynighthighlighter#oneofakind#highlighter#highlightonfleek#buzzfeed#jefreestar#jaclynhill#mua#motd#instamakeup#makeupflatlay#veganmakeup#crueltyfreemakeup#handmade#glowup#trendmood#buzzfeedcanada#toofaced#sephora#maccosmetics#dupethat#jeffreestar#morphebrushes#famouspaintinghighlighters

A post shared by A Touch of Divinity (@clionadhcosmetics) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:06am PDT