These Beauty Brands Are Taking Major Inspiration From Street Art

Remember that noise you heard yesterday after Urban Decay announced that it was launching a full collection inspired by the work of game-changing graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat? That was the sound of millions of people putting two and two together. Think of it this way: A brand named Urban Decay decides to pay tribute to someone who defined street art and changed the face of New York City as we know it. It makes perfect sense.
But UD isn’t the first company to find inspiration in tagged brick walls and massive murals hidden down unassuming streets. From the drugstore to the atelier of one of the most revered fragrance houses in the world, street art has officially hit the mainstream, particularly when it comes to beauty. In fact, Urban Decay isn’t even the only one doing it right now: Yves Saint Laurent and Jin Soon, Bond No. 9 and Maybelline — they’ve all got one thing in common, and it’s a love for art that uses city as canvas.
Check out the coolest brands that have worn their taste in art on their packaging, ahead…