These Beauty Brands Are Taking Major Inspiration From Street Art

But UD isn’t the first company to find inspiration in tagged brick walls and massive murals hidden down unassuming streets. From the drugstore to the atelier of one of the most revered fragrance houses in the world, street art has officially hit the mainstream, particularly when it comes to beauty. In fact, Urban Decay isn’t even the only one doing it right now: Yves Saint Laurent and Jin Soon, Bond No. 9 and Maybelline — they’ve all got one thing in common, and it’s a love for art that uses city as canvas.