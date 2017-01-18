The beginning of a new year is no longer just about starting fresh. These days, it's also about making a statement— whether with your job, your relationship, your political convictions, or maybe even your look. For some, it's a fresh cut and color. Others? A power manicure — in the coolest nail art you can't even find yet on Pinterest.
But settling on a design that suits you is a task in and of itself. So we tapped Essie celebrity nail pro Michelle Saunders for a little help. Her suggestion? Look to the stars. "I've always been fascinated with astrology and the characteristics of each sign relating to personalities," she says.
So, after some digging (and reading, particularly the 2017 horoscope forecast by the AstroTwins), she compiled 12 custom manicure designs for Refinery29 that'll help you kick off your year with a bang. Check 'em all out, in the slides ahead.