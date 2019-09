"Ironically enough, it was a massive jewelry collaboration that convinced us it was time to push towards non-jewelry; we have always known we wanted to go in this direction, but it was more a question of when should we do it," Amy Jain, co-founder of BaubleBar, told Refinery29. The decision to branch out came about when the company paired up with Target in January on its SUGARFIX line of jewelry, with an average price point of $14.99 (versus BaubleBar's $50 average). "We did a tremendous amount of customer research amongst our core customer base to better understand how we should be differentiating the two lines to bring her more options," Jain explained. "One of the key learnings was that we received a tremendous number of requests to [produce] accessories outside of jewelry."