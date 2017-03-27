As its name entails, BaubleBar has made its name selling (quite affordable) jewelry. Now, the e-comm is branching out into clothing and accessories with the launch of Boutiques, which house a mix of private-label items alongside exclusives from a handful of other brands. The Boutiques are grouped thematically; right now, there's a vacation-ready one dubbed Beach Please, a Festival Bound boutique for the Coachella-inclined, and another entitled Off Duty.
Similar to the site's pricing for its jewelry, the selection of clothing and accessories will range from $20 to $100, with some bigger-ticket items, like a vegan moto jacket or a customizable satin bomber, priced in the ballpark of $200. For its first range of Boutiques offerings, the site worked with brands like Donni Charm and Brunette The Label on exclusive items; expect other labels to be featured down the line. New items will be added to the mix on a regular basis.
"Ironically enough, it was a massive jewelry collaboration that convinced us it was time to push towards non-jewelry; we have always known we wanted to go in this direction, but it was more a question of when should we do it," Amy Jain, co-founder of BaubleBar, told Refinery29. The decision to branch out came about when the company paired up with Target in January on its SUGARFIX line of jewelry, with an average price point of $14.99 (versus BaubleBar's $50 average). "We did a tremendous amount of customer research amongst our core customer base to better understand how we should be differentiating the two lines to bring her more options," Jain explained. "One of the key learnings was that we received a tremendous number of requests to [produce] accessories outside of jewelry."
BaubleBar has also dabbled in the wider accessories space before over the past couple of years, including limited-edition items like FRENDS headphones, or home decor items via a collab with Julia Engel of Gal Meets Glam. The e-comm has also fielded plenty of customer requests for accessories beyond jewelry, the company's co-founders told us.
As for items poised for best-seller status, there's a particular handbag that's already a hit, within just one day of Boutiques' launch: the Esperanza Pom Pom Tote Bag. The colorful $65 straw tote is already sold out (as are a couple of other tote and clutch options), although you can get on a waitlist to nab your own soon enough. "We are all a little bit obsessed," BuableBar co-founder Daniella Yacobovsky told us of the cheery tote. "It’s not too large but has plenty of space for the essentials you would want throughout the day, and it also features the motif we can’t get enough of for spring: pom poms!"
Click through to shop an array of BaubleBar's inaugural Boutiques items, and check back for forthcoming drops of accessories that go far beyond jewelry.