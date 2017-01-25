The Target Accessories Aisle Is About To Get Really Sparkly

This isn't a totally new ball game for BaubleBar, though, which operates primarily on e-commerce: Over the years, it's worked with multi-brand retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's on capsules and wholesale accounts. These types of channels have taught the founders about scale — something that's very useful when you're launching over 180 pieces at over 900 Target stores across the country in one day. "Our biggest learning has been how to create the right in-person shopping experience given the breadth of our assortment, both in terms of number of styles and SKUs," said Jain. "As you can imagine, thinking through the right in-store shopping experience was quite the undertaking." The small-business mindset does allow for some creative solutions to anticipate this endeavor. "We actually built a small replica of the Target jewelry department in our office," Jain told us. "It has given us the opportunity to make sure the in-store experience for the guest stays easy and very fun to shop."