We go to BaubleBar in search of its namesake baubles: statement necklaces, sparkly drop earrings, and stackable bangles galore. But wait: The brand is branching out beyond its core category with a new jewelry-less collaboration hitting stores later this month.
Today, BaubleBar announced a 26-piece collection to be sold exclusively at Target starting on November 29. While the line is distinctly BaubleBar — bright, colorful, and accented with rhinestones, glitter, and other forms of sparkle — there isn't a piece of jewelry involved. Instead, you'll find phone cases, headphones, bluetooth speakers, portable phone banks, and other tech accessories, all ringing in under $50.
Today, BaubleBar announced a 26-piece collection to be sold exclusively at Target starting on November 29. While the line is distinctly BaubleBar — bright, colorful, and accented with rhinestones, glitter, and other forms of sparkle — there isn't a piece of jewelry involved. Instead, you'll find phone cases, headphones, bluetooth speakers, portable phone banks, and other tech accessories, all ringing in under $50.
Advertisement
This isn't the brand's first foray into the tech space. In October, BaubleBar teamed up with Jawbone on a series of three bracelets meant to encase the latter's Up Move fitness tracker technology. The partnership allowed BaubleBar to dabble in the world of wearables, while Jawbone got to tap into BaubleBar's fashion-minded fanbase.
Target collaborations typically allow customers to get their hands on higher-priced brands like 3.1 Phillip Lim and Peter Pilotto at more affordable price points. But BaubleBar already sells in a more affordable bracket. This pair-up, similar to its line with Jawbone, was a way to take a stab at tech accessories. The project explores "a category that was new for us, though a natural extension of what we currently offer," BaubleBar cofounder Amy Jain told Refinery29.
This extension of the brand isn't really a stretch: The BaubleBar customer "is very digitally connected," Jain explains, based on how they interact with the brand. It's a matter of rethinking the accessories a BaubleBar fangirl is using constantly, from the phone case "she is visually showcasing very single day" to "a great pair of headphones," Jain says. "To us, accessories aren’t jewelry alone. They’re the little extras you add to your wardrobe that elevate it and, hopefully, make you smile."
This extension of the brand isn't really a stretch: The BaubleBar customer "is very digitally connected," Jain explains, based on how they interact with the brand. It's a matter of rethinking the accessories a BaubleBar fangirl is using constantly, from the phone case "she is visually showcasing very single day" to "a great pair of headphones," Jain says. "To us, accessories aren’t jewelry alone. They’re the little extras you add to your wardrobe that elevate it and, hopefully, make you smile."
With prices ranging from $19.99 to $49.99 and the collection dropping just as the holidays roll in, BaubleBar's tech line is poised for gifting greatness. There's always someone on your list that could make use of a shiny (sparkly, even) new phone case. There's even a polka-dotted selfie stick... Maybe it'll come in handy for next year's holiday card?
Advertisement