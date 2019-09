Why Is Ivanka Trump's Brand Being Sued By An Indie Retailer?

"Because plaintiff MAC [Modern Appealing Clothing] and defendant Ivanka Trump are both in the women's clothing and accessories business, they compete against one another," the plaintiff argues, according to SF Gate . It's worth noting, though, that Modern Appealing Clothing, which was founded in 1980 and currently has two S.F. locations, doesn't stock Ivanka's label. What's more, one could argue that it's not really a competitor, considering it's a multi-label boutique, not a standalone brand. (Not to mention, it's stocked with brands in a completely different, steeper price range than Ivanka-branded offerings.) Still, the puzzling lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, not just for Modern Appealing Clothing, but, rather nebulously, for women's clothing retailers in California. Additionally, the suit seeks an order that would prevent the Ivanka Trump brand from being sold in the state of California, per SF Gate.