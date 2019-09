Searches For Ivanka Trump's Brand Skyrocketed In February

However, the spokesperson for Lyst noted that despite having had a big February, "it's fair to say the surge is not long lasting." The platform historically observes engagement tied to current events: For instance, before the presidential election, Lyst noted a 460% increase in searches for pantsuits, which it speculated was related to Hillary Clinton. Because Ivanka Trump and her now-unaffiliated brand were widely reported on last month, that could have very well led people to seek out its products online. Plus, after news and tweets broke that some department stores would no longer sell the line (and as a response to the popular #GrabYourWallet protest ), groups of Trump supporters pledged to continue to shop the First Daughter's brand elsewhere, Business Insider reported. Now that the dust has seemingly settled — at least for now — will Ivanka Trump Collection follow up the flurry of media coverage with another successful month? That much is to be seen.