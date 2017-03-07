Searches For Ivanka Trump's Brand Skyrocketed In February

Between January and February this year, Ivanka Trump Collection saw a 346% boost, in terms of how many people shopped the brand on Lyst. Compared to February 2016, the final tally was a 557% increase from the same month last year. Normally, the best-selling items for Ivanka Trump Collection are heels, followed by dresses, according to a representative for Lyst. However, last month, the website saw other category the brand serves — flats, pants, coats, knitwear, and tops — sell much better than they had historically on its platform. If Ivanka Trump Collection keeps up this sell rate, Lyst predicts it would be on target to have higher sales than normal, but it notes that it would only put the brand about 8% higher than where it was in January.