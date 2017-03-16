If we had to choose between Becca highlighter and our latest Bumble fling, we'd have to go with the former. We know, we know... it's an intense love affair, but there's just nothing like seeing that beaming strip of shimmer along our cheekbones. Except maybe this video of it being made.
Inspired by liquid gold, our coveted shade of Prosecco Pop is now available in all three of our best-selling Highlighter formulas including Poured Crème – perfect for travel and on-the-glow applications! All highlighter forms are available on BECCACosmetics.com and in store and online @Sephora. #BECCAProseccoGlow
The clip, which was shared by the brand yesterday, features Prosecco Pop slowly and beautifully being poured into Becca's signature bronze pans. The liquid gold shimmer looks like a mix of magic lava and unicorn tears, and we can't stop watching. (It beats pimple popping videos, that's for sure.)
If you're unfamiliar with Prosecco Pop, it's the same highlighter from the limited-edition Becca x Jaclyn Hill collaboration palette — only this time in cream form. Until this month, we weren’t able to get our hands on the shade in any iteration, so this is major news for fans.
And if the video above gets you going, wait until you see how lipstick, eyeshadow, and Lush bath bombs are crafted. We could watch these allll day — if we didn't have a job to get back to.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Crème Highlighter, $38, available at Sephora.
