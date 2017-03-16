Inspired by liquid gold, our coveted shade of Prosecco Pop is now available in all three of our best-selling Highlighter formulas including Poured Crème – perfect for travel and on-the-glow applications! All highlighter forms are available on BECCACosmetics.com and in store and online @Sephora. #BECCAProseccoGlow

A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT