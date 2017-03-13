This Pimple-Popping Video Is A Contender For The Most Repulsive Of All Time

If you’ve clicked into this story, then we can only assume that grotesque zit-popping videos are the kind of things you live for. You’re all about the sweet satisfaction of watching a particularly gnarly breakout lose its bite at the hands of a trained dermatologist or casual bathroom surgeon. But a few questions before we get started, just to make sure:
B) Is watching zit-popping video after zit-popping video your idea of time well-spent?
C) Are you at all squeamish about blood, pus, and/or a combination thereof? Like, even a little bit?
If you answered “yes” to question C, turn back now. But if you found yourself nodding enthusiastically to A and B, then you’re in for a treat. Four words: 20-year-old pimple.
YouTube user AndyPeppers has amassed over 15 million views on the first installment of his pimple-popping saga, which is showcased in a series of five videos that total about five minutes long. His YouTube channel is empty aside from than those five traumatizing (or gratifying, depending on your attitude toward this type of content) clips, his profile info blank. He leaves behind only documentation of his enormous cyst, and his story.
“I had a somewhat large lump on the back of my neck for more than a decade. It wasn't noticeable and it didn't hurt.
That is, until it did start hurting, turning red and angry, and growing multiple whiteheads. It started to hurt even to tilt my head back because of all the pressure. The reason this became a story and video instead of a trip to the doctor is that, at the time, my wife and I were working in rural Laos and didn't have ready access to medical care, not least because of the language barrier.
So, we purchased from a convenience store some gauze, isopropyl alcohol, and a purpose-built zit remover with a lancet on one end and a ring on the other.
My wife started "popping" what we were joking must have been the biggest zit in the world. Pus started coming out from several pores with each squeeze. But it hurt, so I started to squeeze it myself so I could control the pressure. With my wife's hands free, she decided to film what she was seeing so she could show me what she was incredulously describing as 'unbelievable.'
The popping actually took place over several days. Every morning and evening, we would get our first-aid kit and camera and work on the next "installment." This particular video was after the most productive popping episode, during which I felt a significant release of pressure, and then, no more pain! Now all that remains of the zit is a small scar on the back of my neck, and of course the video.”
For the record, we'd recommend going to a pro to tend to an age-old cyst. But that won't stop us from thanking Andy Peppers for what may very well be the most repulsive popping video of all time.
