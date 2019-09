Allow us to introduce Prismatic Amethyst. It's the perfect shade of pale lavender — which happens to be a huge color trend right now — that'll add a bit of unexpected color to your strobe without looking too wild for the workplace. Like all good makeup inspired by one mystical creature or another, it has an iridescent finish that seems to shift depending on the lighting. If you’re a card-carrying fan of the Shimmering Skin Perfector line, then you already know just how stunning the sparkle looks on skin. And if not? Now’s the time to get on board — and Prismatic Amethyst is the perfect place to start. The limited-edition release, priced at $38, launches February 22 on the Becca Cosmetics site and Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores starting in March. The future is looking bright, indeed.