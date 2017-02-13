Unicorn makeup, mermaid beauty, just a glitter-laden revival of the '90s — whatever you want to call it, pearlescent pastel formulas are everywhere right now. And in case your makeup bag isn’t already overflowing with things that look like they belong in a New Age dilettante’s crystal collection, Becca Cosmetics just announced the latest addition to its cult-favorite Shimmering Skin Perfector lineup. We guarantee it'll fit right in next to your rose quartz and selenite.
Introducing our NEW Limited Edition Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Prismatic Amethyst! Enriched with duo-chrome pigments that reflect and refract light for multi-dimensional radiance, this stunning iridescent lavender highlight subtly shifts shades as it catches the light. ? Exclusive to @Sephora, Prismatic Amethyst will be available exclusively for VIB Rouge customers on Tuesday, available online at BECCACosmetics.com and Sephora.com 2/22, and in stores March. Priced at $38!
Allow us to introduce Prismatic Amethyst. It's the perfect shade of pale lavender — which happens to be a huge color trend right now — that'll add a bit of unexpected color to your strobe without looking too wild for the workplace. Like all good makeup inspired by one mystical creature or another, it has an iridescent finish that seems to shift depending on the lighting. If you’re a card-carrying fan of the Shimmering Skin Perfector line, then you already know just how stunning the sparkle looks on skin. And if not? Now’s the time to get on board — and Prismatic Amethyst is the perfect place to start. The limited-edition release, priced at $38, launches February 22 on the Becca Cosmetics site and Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores starting in March. The future is looking bright, indeed.
