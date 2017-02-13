Introducing our NEW Limited Edition Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Prismatic Amethyst! Enriched with duo-chrome pigments that reflect and refract light for multi-dimensional radiance, this stunning iridescent lavender highlight subtly shifts shades as it catches the light. ? Exclusive to @Sephora, Prismatic Amethyst will be available exclusively for VIB Rouge customers on Tuesday, available online at BECCACosmetics.com and Sephora.com 2/22, and in stores March. Priced at $38!

A photo posted by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:00am PST