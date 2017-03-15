10 Up-&-Coming Models Taking Instagram By Storm

Now that you’ve had time to digest Fashion Month and the biggest street style trends spotted outside the shows, it’s time to look at the models who actually wore the looks down the runway. The women cast in each presentation are chosen because they embody the collection, bringing a designer's work and vision to life. These faces can then go on to front fashion and beauty campaigns, representing the brand and its ethos for seasons to come. If you need further indication, just look at the influence and legacy of supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.
According to research carried out by Instagram, "this diverse group of global up and coming models dominated the scene this Fashion Month." The 10 models ahead gained the highest percentage of followers during the fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Click on to meet the future faces of the industry.