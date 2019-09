Milan Street Style Is All Gucci, Gucci & More Gucci

If you're on the outside looking in (or really, if you're on the inside, too), it might feel like the entire fashion industry can't get enough of Gucci . The Alessandro Michele effect is very much real — and no designer in recent history has gone from practically unknown to igniting a revolution in such a short amount of time. But the Italian creative director's influence hasn't just been seen on the catwalk. It's transformed the street style scene completely, too — and no place has that been more evident than, of course, at Milan Fashion Week.