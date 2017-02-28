Milan Street Style Is All Gucci, Gucci & More Gucci

If you're on the outside looking in (or really, if you're on the inside, too), it might feel like the entire fashion industry can't get enough of Gucci. The Alessandro Michele effect is very much real — and no designer in recent history has gone from practically unknown to igniting a revolution in such a short amount of time. But the Italian creative director's influence hasn't just been seen on the catwalk. It's transformed the street style scene completely, too — and no place has that been more evident than, of course, at Milan Fashion Week.
One look at the slideshow ahead, and you'll see exactly what we mean: Countless outfits have Michele's name written all over them. But this is Italy, after all — where the roots of houses like Gucci, Fendi and Prada run deep. And for these women, it's about taking the items from these legacy brands and making them their own. Here's how they do it.