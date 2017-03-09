Fashion Month finally drew to a close with the Louis Vuitton show in Paris earlier this week and what an action-packed, varied four weeks it was. There were snow storms in New York, high winds in London, sunshine in Milan and torrential rain at the open-air Saint Laurent show which kicked off Paris Fashion Week. (Can we take a moment to applaud the fashion editors and influencers who were able to pack for such fluctuating climates?!)
There was also controversy in Paris when James Scully exposed the deplorable behaviour of casting agents for Lanvin and Balenciaga, reminding us of the mistreatment of models that is unfortunately widespread within the industry. But thankfully, there was also a great deal of positivity, not only from uplifting collections but also from Business of Fashion’s unifying #TiedTogether campaign, supported by designers from Raf Simons at Calvin Klein to Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior.
While our attentions were mostly focused on what was hitting the catwalks for AW17, from Ashish’s glittering rainbow show to Chanel’s space-themed collection (where a rocket took off during the finale), we also gained a lot of style inspo from what our favourite fashion faces were wearing on the streets outside the shows.
The analytics team at global fashion search engine Lyst monitored real-time search and sales figures globally during Fashion Month, looking for spikes in consumer interest related to the most liked street style photography. Based on that in-depth data, Lyst has worked out the 10 biggest street style trends from the month, which translated directly into sales. Ahead are the most popular items and trends worn by fashion's elite over the past month...