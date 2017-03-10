Fashion Month has finally come to a close, and boy, was it action-packed. Over the past four weeks, we experienced fluctuating weather conditions: Snow storms in New York, high winds (but warm temperatures) in London, sunshine in Milan and torrential rain for almost all of Paris Fashion Week. The varying temperatures made packing (and getting dressed) difficult, that's for sure, yet it didn't stop editors, bloggers, influencers, and celebrities for putting together some enviable (and easily replicable) looks. As proved, fashion doesn't stop for anyone — not even Mother Nature.
Despite experiencing nearly all four seasons over the course of a month, we were still able to gain a whole lot of style inspiration from what our favorite fashion faces were wearing on the streets. To hone in on the effect of the trends we saw most often, the analytics team at global fashion search engine Lyst monitored real-time search and sales figures globally over the course of Fashion Month, looking for spikes in consumer interest related to the most liked street style photography. Based on that in-depth data, Lyst has worked out the most popular trends among showgoers, which translated directly into sales (meaning for most people, what they saw was what they bought). Here's the 10 you should know (and buy) now.