Now that you’ve had time to digest Fashion Month and the biggest street style trends spotted outside the AW17 shows, it’s time to look at the ladies who actually wore the pieces down the catwalk. The models cast in each show are chosen because they perfectly embody the collection and bring a designer's work and vision to life. These faces can then go on to feature in beauty and fashion campaigns, representing the brand and its ethos for seasons to come. Just look at the influence and legacy of Freja Beha Erichsen, Naomi Campbell and, of course, Kate Moss.
According to research carried out by Instagram, “this diverse group of global up and coming models dominated the scene this fashion month”. The 10 models ahead gained the highest percentage of followers during the fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris. They've walked the shows and shot the campaigns: here are the future faces of fashion, straight off the AW17 catwalks. Click through to see who made waves this season.