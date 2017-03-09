Rumour has it #melaniatrump will be wearing #thatcoat at the #inauguration today! Fingers crossed!! We think it would make an excellent #firstlady coat ??? #election #trump #presidenttrump #usa #endoftheworld #fashion #zara @zara @_lasuerte ?

A post shared by That Coat (@thatcoat) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:56am PST