Not many coats are so famous they get their own Instagram account. Of course, not many coats are the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue. It's also available in Red and White, which is also a fine coat, but it is not the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue. Here's how popular the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue was last year in London.
The Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue had its own Instagram account, called @thatcoat, dedicated to spotting the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue in the wild. Alice Francis and Emily Bray, sisters that live in London, told Stylist that they saw the coat everywhere when it was introduced last year.
"Often we would notice at least five or six other people wearing the [Zara Frayed Printed] Coat [in Ecru and Blue] at the same time," Francis said. "We just kept spotting it everywhere, and friends did too."
Francis offered her opinion for why the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue took off like it did.
"It's such a versatile coat - the perfect item for the British woman's wardrobe," she said. "And women of all ages are wearing it! It's stylish but also quite a safe choice. The Chanel-esq cut gives it a luxury feel, and the blue and white print is distinctive without being too bold. It really just goes with everything."
Well, we certainly wish the Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue and all its wearers the best in making its way across the pond. If you spot Zara Frayed Printed Coat in Ecru and Blue, tag your spot on @thatcoat. You won't regret it.
