You Probably Already Own All Of Pinterest's Top Trends For Spring

"A lot of the trends we saw in the spring '17 runway shows play off the classic balance hard and soft, an intersection of utility and ease," Larkin Brown, Pinterest's user researcher and in-house stylist, said in a statement. That translated to seemingly incongruent trends being paired together, like sleeve slits and ruffles with corset belts and trench coats. (Fittingly, Kendall Jenner has basically worn all of these at Paris Fashion Week .) Shoe trends, meanwhile, haven't changed that much since last season, according to Brown: Backless loafers, mules, and block heels are still going strong — which she described as "the perfect complement to the flounce of spring looks."