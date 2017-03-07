You Probably Already Own All Of Pinterest's Top Trends For Spring

The end of Fashion Month means our regularly-programmed pinning has gone into overdrive, with so much outfit inspiration coming in real time — even if it's a season ahead. Looking out for our immediate wardrobe needs, Pinterest compiled its annual spring trend report, based on recent style-related searches, many of which are sourced directly from the catwalk and street-style.
"A lot of the trends we saw in the spring '17 runway shows play off the classic balance hard and soft, an intersection of utility and ease," Larkin Brown, Pinterest's user researcher and in-house stylist, said in a statement. That translated to seemingly incongruent trends being paired together, like sleeve slits and ruffles with corset belts and trench coats. (Fittingly, Kendall Jenner has basically worn all of these at Paris Fashion Week.) Shoe trends, meanwhile, haven't changed that much since last season, according to Brown: Backless loafers, mules, and block heels are still going strong — which she described as "the perfect complement to the flounce of spring looks."
A few of these are probably already represented in your wardrobe, since these silhouettes have been on-trend for a while now. The aforementioned backless shoes, which have experienced a renaissance among the fashion crowd since Alessandro Michele took over Gucci, are up 289% in engagement on Pinterest. (Block heels are also a favorite: The sensible shoe has gone up 89%.)
Good news for those who had the foresight to save their off-the-shoulder tops: Skin-baring tops continue to dominate. Sleeve slits saw a 225% boost on Pinterest, while off-the-shoulder blouses are still leading in the warm-weather wardrobe category, with a 564% increase in pins.
We've been warming up to ruffles for a few seasons now, but following the runway endorsements of Brandon Maxwell, Oscar de la Renta, and Zimmerman, this statement-making detail is blowing up on Pinterest. It's up 69% in interest on the platform for spring '17 wardrobe inspiration. Sheer fabrics are another catwalk-heavy trend that's seen a boost on the platform, seeing a 55% jump after cropping up in Boss, Dior, and Monique Lhuillier.
Then, there are the big comebacks we've come to anticipate season after season. For spring '17, the paperbag waist is proving to be a big contender — not only because we've seen it on many a celebrity on Monica Rose's styling roster, but also because runway images highlighting the trend are up 682%. Pinterest has also noticed users revisiting the classic trench coat, as interest in new riffs on this staple have increased by 70%.
In that same vein, neutrals have been experiencing a resurgence, as more brands shift towards workwear and practical wardrobing. Khakis and nudes played a big role in the spring '17 collections of J.Crew, Zimmerman, and other ready-to-wear labels. Plus, even last September, an understated color scheme emerged as a street-style favorite.
Then, of course, come the divisive corset belts: The Kardashian-Jenner endorsement was one thing, but the accessory has piqued the interest of enough pinners that it's seen a 59% jump in pins as of late.
Oh, and florals? Yeah, they're breaking ground still, with a 112% boost in searches on Pinterest for spring '17, according to the report. Maybe it's time to revisit that, Miranda Priestly.
