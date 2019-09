Because Of Course Kendall Jenner Is Slaying Paris Fashion Week

Can we huddle for a second? Kendall Jenner is on the last leg of her Fashion Month tour and the model has been slaying the streets as well as the runways, from New York to London, Milan, and now, Paris. That should come as no surprise, of course, considering she's a model and all, but it's making us rethink that whole model-off-duty thing in a big way. We saw what New York did to pal Bella Hadid's style game; the City of Light must be Jenner's sartorial kryptonite.