Because Of Course Kendall Jenner Is Slaying Paris Fashion Week

Can we huddle for a second? Kendall Jenner is on the last leg of her Fashion Month tour and the model has been slaying the streets as well as the runways, from New York to London, Milan, and now, Paris. That should come as no surprise, of course, considering she's a model and all, but it's making us rethink that whole model-off-duty thing in a big way. We saw what New York did to pal Bella Hadid's style game; the City of Light must be Jenner's sartorial kryptonite.
Ahead, you'll find the aforementioned looks in all of their Parisian glory. It seems like Jenner has traded in her trusty black skinny jeans for patent leather pants and her go-to black booties for white ones. Oh, and there's even a Gucci hoodie in there somewhere (we don't blame her for taking that one along with her). Paris Fashion Week ends next Wednesday, which means we've got five days left of Jenner entering and exiting shows and their subsequent afterparties to tack a few more #OOTDs to our mood boards for next season.
But who are we kidding — we're getting a jumpstart on trying our hand at these looks, like, tomorrow. Because that's the beauty in celebrity outfit spotting, isn't it? We may not have the bank accounts to go out and buy the exact same pieces, but when people like Jenner mix the super highs with the moderately lows, keeping up with their style seems a lot less intimidating — and a lot more affordable.