5 Times Kendall Jenner Channeled The Spice Girls

For those of us that were tweens or teens in the late-'90s or early-aughts, style inspirations from back in the day pretty much always count the Spice Girls in the mix, along with, perhaps, Destiny's Child or Britney Spears. Between today's ongoing '90s style revival (see: viral fashion collaborations, like most of the pair-ups Opening Ceremony or Urban Outfitters do) things that were big two decades ago are all of a sudden chic again. A pair of throwback Juicy monogrammed sweatpants or a slipdress-tee combo is a quick way to appear as if you're in-the-know style-wise.
Thus, it's become easier than ever to draw from any of our nostalgic references when we examine the street style of today's It crowd, be it models, editors, Instagram stars, street artists, and more. Someone who we keep daily tabs on, model Kendall Jenner, is our favorite repeat offender. We use the term "offender" very loosely, of course, but every time Jenner throws it back with a Chanel fanny pack or an oversized Izod-style puffer jacket, we're reminded of our closets of yesterday.
Advertisement
Her latest street style stunting, however, has seemed to err on the side of that aforementioned Girl Power-pushing, high-heel wearing, glitter-loving pop band. That's right: Whether the model realizes it or not, we've noticed a connection between her throwback style and the memorable fashions of the Spice Girls. This became most evident with what Jenner wore while sitting front row at the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. We've been cataloguing her daily ensembles in the City of Light since she touched down, but this one screamed Sporty Spice so loudly, we just couldn't ignore the parallels.
So, out of sheer curiosity, we decided to see if any of Jenner's other looks might match up with the rest of the quintet as perfectly as that red suit did. And we hit the jackpot: Behold, our findings below. If you ask us, the resemblance is uncanny (and it's definitely a flattering comparison). First up? The photo that started it all.
The similarities here are pretty spot-on, save for the lack of arm stripes on Jenner's blazer and their footwear choices. But if you consider Jenner's connection to the maker of Sporty Spice's sweatsuit, Adidas, via brother-in-law Kanye West, the link here is even stronger; it's kind of creepy.
And who knew that Posh Spice and Kendall would go on to be some of the most famous faces of the same industry?
Okay, fine, Jenner is technically walking the Alexandre Vauthier show, so she didn't exactly pick this bodysuit out of her own closet. But, hey, Ginger Spice most likely didn't pick hers off the rack, either. (The Spice Girls worked with stylist Kenny Ho throughout their run.)
Advertisement
Airport style goals, anyone? Baby Spice opted for black platforms and skipped Jenner's "no photographs, please" sunglasses, but otherwise, these all-white travel get-ups are pretty similar, though they were worn 20 years apart. And check out those visible sportswear logos, too.
Cheetah print can be an intimidating trend to get just right, but here are two ways to do it. At left, Jenner poses backstage before the Marc Jacobs show. And at right, Scary Spice performs at the Brit Awards in 1997.
Advertisement