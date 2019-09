5 Times Kendall Jenner Channelled The Spice Girls

Her latest street style stunting, however, has seemed to err on the side of that aforementioned Girl Power-pushing, high-heel wearing, glitter-loving pop band. That's right: Whether the model realises it or not, we've noticed a connection between her throwback style and the memorable fashions of the Spice Girls. This became most evident with what Jenner wore while sitting front row at the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. We've been cataloguing her daily ensembles in the City of Light since she touched down, but this one screamed Sporty Spice so loudly, we just couldn't ignore the parallels.