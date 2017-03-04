5 Times Kendall Jenner Channelled The Spice Girls

For those of us that were tweens or teens in the late-'90s or early-aughts, style inspirations from back in the day pretty much always count the Spice Girls in the mix, along with, perhaps, Destiny's Child or Britney Spears. Between today's ongoing '90s style revival (see: viral fashion collaborations, like most of the pair-ups Opening Ceremony or Urban Outfitters do) things that were big two decades ago are all of a sudden chic again. A pair of throwback Juicy monogrammed sweatpants or a slipdress-tee combo is a quick way to appear as if you're in-the-know style-wise.