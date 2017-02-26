We are not worthy of a celebrity couple as cute as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Whether the two are sharing sweet pics with daughter Luna on Instagram, trolling one another on Twitter, or rocking a red carpet side by side, this pair knows how to fill fans with all the feelings. Teigen and Legend are total couple goals, and they proved that once again during an interview at the 2017 Oscars... because Teigen is never afraid to throw only the most loving shade.
The red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest pretty much embodied everything that fans already love about this celebrity duo. While Teigen and Legend may have adorably mushy love for one another, the couple is also always here to poke fun at the other's expense. When asked about Oscar night's La La Land performance, Teigen told Seacrest that Legend was definitely "nervous" about the upcoming piano medley he is scheduled to perform.
While Teigen may have sold her husband out — in the most loving way, of course — the 2015 Oscar winner for Best Original Song only had the cutest things to say about his wife. Legend told Seacrest that his wife was "a goddess," because, well, obviously — just look at that red carpet dress!
Of course, Legend may have had ulterior motives for complimenting his stunning wife. Have you seen Teigen shut down a Twitter troll? Legend was smart not to want to get in a battle of wits with his perpetually-savage wife. (Remember the time that Teigen got totally onboard for fans comparing the singer to Arthur, the animated aardvark? Do not mess with this lady. She knows how to shut. It. Down.)
Watch the video below:
While the model may tease, we know that she'll be unbelievably supportive when her husband finally gets on stage to perform that piano medley. Will we get another Teigen face to meme for all of eternity? Fingers crossed. Until then, I'll bask in the light of this celebrity couple. We still do not deserve them.
