Someone at Twitter needs to give Chrissy Teigen a job slaying trolls, because this lady knows exactly how to clap back. Teigen, who recently revealed that she would love to give her daughter Luna a little brother, has been open about her struggles with fertility. In 2015, she revealed on Tyra Banks' show FABLife that kids would have come much earlier in her relationship with husband John Legend had it not been for their difficulties getting pregnant. Luna was born in 2016 after Teigen underwent IVF — a fact that a Twitter troll used against the model in a snarky insult. Responding to Teigen's reveal that the embryo she has left for use in IVF treatments is male, Twitter user @LindaWampler replied: "Did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding 'the act?' At least no political rants!"
@chrissyteigen did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding "the act?" At least no political rants!— Linda Wampler (@lindawampler) January 30, 2017
Teigen — never one to leave a bully satisfied with an insult — responded: "Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!"
Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017
While ignoring a bully is also a reasonable choice of action, I'm cool with the Lip Sync Battle co-host standing her ground, especially about a topic that is so personal. Let's be honest, it's pretty damn hypocritical that Linda inserted herself into Teigen's pregnancy conversation in order to make a point about Teigen vocalizing her political beliefs. It's also insanely rude to question someone else's family planning decisions — not that Linda seems to care very much about being polite. Teigen, 1. Complete witch, 0.
