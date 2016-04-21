John Legend joined wife Chrissy Teigen in posting a picture of the couple's newborn daughter, Luna Simone, on Instagram. We obviously love seeing pictures of the pair's child; they're beautiful and so is she. (Yes, all babies are beautiful, but you know what we mean.)
But the second picture in as many days got us wondering: If you were IRL friends with Legend and Teigen, would you find seeing a lot of pictures of their baby on social media annoying?
On the one hand, they're celebrities. Celebrities posting things is inherently kind of interesting simply because they're celebrities. On the other hand, new parents posting baby pictures is one of the classic things that people find annoying about new parents. The other thing is that they never have time to do anything. Essentially they turn into Michael and Carol from Seinfeld: "Ya gotta see the baby. When are you gonna see the baby?" Now, Instagram at least makes it so we can stay in our own apartments and see the baby.
We're going with: Celeb babies are interesting. They're like a person-sized mashup of the celebs. It's like the prequel to possible celeb-helped bad behavior. Everyone loves celeb kids. So, here's a baby. Ya gotta see the baby.
