Doesn’t This Kendall + Kylie Shoe Style Look Really Familiar?

After Kendall Jenner posted a pair of shoes from her latest collection with her sister, Kylie, the Twittersphere had a lot to say (and it wasn't all that positive). The model tweeted a gif of chainmail Shiloh slides from Kendall + Kylie, letting fans know that the shoes were now available on Nordstrom. And they still are, although the rest of the duo's DropOne capsule sold out within minutes. But Twitter users are calling out the slides' near-identical resemblance to Chanel's version. Now, you don't need 20/20 vision to see the similarities between the two slip-ons: Both closures are wrapped in gold chains and sport thick, black soles. Where Kendall + Kylie's version differs from Chanel's pair, though, is really only in price ($895 versus $125, respectively) and the rope detail is woven through the gold chain on the latter. Also, Kendall and Kylie's version comes in black-on- black, tan and white, and all white editions, too (Chanel has an all white version as well). Of course, the target Kendall + Kylie customer probably won't care because, well, who wouldn't want an affordable version of a high fashion shoe? Designer knockoffs by celebrity clothing lines (and designers ripping off of each other) is, unfortunately, not an uncommon occurrence. (This is a particularly faithful copy, though.) Some repeat offenders include Forever 21, Steve Madden, Zara, and more. While some Twitter users replied to Jenner's tweet with sentiments such as "yas i need it," to "Can I hit Trump with it please?" others are providing direct comparisons to the Chanel pair with side-by-side imagery.
@KendallJenner @KendallandKylie ? pic.twitter.com/QCtlZBtgzI— kardashian west (@kimxdashwest) February 21, 2017
We don't know just how hands-on the sisters are in the design process, but we've got a feeling somebody's going to get a talking-to for this gaffe. (Let's not forget Jenner's tight relationship with Chanel and its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld: the model walks in the luxury house's show just about every season.) We reached out to Chanel for comment and will update when hear back.
