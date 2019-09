Brother Vellies’ Aurora James On Her Sandals Getting Knocked Off…Again

James is more concerned with making sure those in her workshops don't continue to get cut out of the equation. "If [Madden] wants to make those shoes in Africa, I will personally fly there with him and we can tweak the style and we can have it made there and he won’t have to pay any development costs because they already know how to make those damn shoes," she offered. "You have options in this life: You can be counterproductive, or you can turn a bad situation into a great situation. I’ll literally donate my time to fly with him to Africa and we can work on it together. I don’t want a penny — I just want the people who I worked with on actually making these shoes to still be given the opportunity that they deserve." Steve Madden has gotten criticism previously for its apparent copies of designer footwear. Last year, Aquazzura filed a lawsuit against Steve Madden Ltd. for alleged trade dress infringement, WWD reported. In 2015, Skechers sued the company for reportedly copying patented features of its sneakers, according to Footwear News . James isn't thinking about legal action just yet. "It’s a really different situation" than what happened with Zara, she explained. Madden and James have mutual friends and are part of a professional community that's not very big. To wit: when James posted about the alleged copies on her Instagram, she tagged Madden's personal account. "I was hoping that he would write me and say, ''I’m so sorry, this is a horrible mistake. We’ll pull this immediately,'" she noted, and that no further moves would need to happen. Her message to Madden: "Just call me." Since August, James has noticed changes in how people perceive indie designer being ripped off by larger companies. "People in my inbox are really, really upset." James just wants more honest communication in these sorts of situations. "That’s why I’m really urging him to respond so we can carve out a way to make this better," she rationalized. "We all make mistakes. How can we meet in the middle?"