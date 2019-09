Because Why Have One Shade Of Nude Shoes When You Can Have 10?

Kahmune's origin story is quite simple: Last year, founder and designer Jamela Acheampong was searching the web for nude-hued clothing and accessories. To her dismay — but, sadly, to no one's surprise — she came up empty, or at least with a plethora of items in beige and tan (Acheampong is Ghanian-American). "I spent hours researching skin tones across the world," Acheampong told Elle . "Settling on just 10 colors was no easy feat—I don't think people realize the amount of diversity found in skin pigments. I found a few brands that were doing five or eight shades, but I didn't think that was enough." With support from her father, she created Kahmune to solve a major (yet often overlooked) void in the footwear market. Kahmune's approach to crafting its thorough range of shades is quite innovative: Acheampong provides popular makeup pigments next to each shoe to help you find your shade and ensure a match. In terms of the production process, every shoe is made from Italian leather under the strict European manufacturing standards, with an emphasis on being gentle on the environment in the mix. But, perhaps most importantly, the brand is poised to make the search for your next pair of nude heels a lot easier.