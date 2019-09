This Lingerie Line Finally Solves This Frustrating Problem

Originally, the brand was aiming to select five nude hues out of 23 test colors for the collection, and posted an open call on Craigslist and social media for a diverse casting of models to color-test Nude For All underwear. "In the end, we decided to add two outlier colors: one for the fairest skin tones and one for the darkest skin tones,” Girald said. “These were the women that could never find anything in their colors, and so we wanted to make sure they could.”The three palest shades of the Nude For All range were the most difficult to match to real skin tones: “Lighter skin tones have a broader variance in tones — they will skew towards yellow, red, or green, and the color difference is more subtle,” Girald explained.So, why haven’t we already seen nude lingerie that could match any (or, at least, many) of the skin tones out there? Girald points to the high minimum-order quantities and slow production times that lingerie brands traditionally have to honor. Neither of these is specially conducive to producing a considerable range of colors in a single style — and in a bunch of very specific cup/band sizes, no less. “It's an inventory nightmare,” Girald says. By comparison, Naja has much lower order quantities (200 units per style, instead of 10K units) and a speedier production window (one month, versus one year).Nude For All’s ads, which star 10 non-models from a variety of professional fields, were created by creative agency Badger & Winters (cofounder Madonna Badger is also behind the “Women Not Objects” campaign ). “We tried to choose women breaking molds,” Girald told Refinery29 of the casting. The ads feature women like Naja co-founder Gina Rodriguez (of Jane The Virgin), the soloist in a top ballet company, a Harvard Business School student, and a software engineer, and a woman from “a conservative Muslim Bangladeshi family who stood up against being forced into an arranged marriage,” Girald said.