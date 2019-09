This Powerful Video Shows The Damage Of Objectifying Women In Less Than 3 Minutes

By the end of the video, viewers are urged to think of the women in their own lives — their mothers, sisters, future daughters, and most importantly, themselves — and how they've been hurt by advertising's objectification of women.The idea is that by simply standing up and saying no more, we can get closer to a world where girls aren't taught that their looks supersede their feelings, thoughts, and goals.To get involved you can submit ads with questionable or dangerous imagery via email or Instagram, so they can be called out. The campaign uses various "filters" for judging whether an ad is objectifying women: Has a woman been reduced to a prop? Has she been reduced to body parts, or photoshopped beyond attainability? Finally, what if the woman was you, your mother, or your daughter?You can learn more ways to get involved with the project here Ed. note: This post has been updated for clarity.