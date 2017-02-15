Did You Catch The Similarities Between These Two Fashion Shows?

Alexander Wang's Instagram bio reads "UNCENSORED" (in all caps, yes) — and it's a descriptive he definitely lives up to. The designer has one of the most entertaining personal accounts in the industry, sure. It also means he's unafraid to use his platform to call things out frankly when he thinks the situation calls for it. And if a picture paints a thousand words, the two juxtaposed videos Wang posted last night illustrate a pretty damning scene. The designer shared an early throwback to his 2014 show with H&M — except it wasn't in the context of a #TBT. Rather, Wang pointed out the ways in which Philipp Plein's most recent Sport runway presentation eerily resembled one of his own past catwalks.
Wang's video (which followed the format of a well-known copying meme) highlights the similarities in the shows, not only in terms of set design, but also in the movement of the performers and in the accessorizing of the models. Plein's team is pushing back, though, arguing that Wang's Instagram only depicts part of the story. "It doesn't show the main theme of the show, which was the two-story gym hidden behind the reflective walls," which was revealed during the performance, Jennifer Leppla, marketing and communications director for Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, and Billionaire, told WWD. The whole event was dreamt up by art director Simon Costin in collaboration with Plein, she noted. Wang's 2014 H&M show was choreographed by Christopher Harrison of Anti Gravity, according to Self, with eight gymnasts navigating "a giant jungle gym" while doing Parkour. Leppla insisted that "copying the layout of another fashion show is just not the process used at Philipp Plein." She added that Costin "is a world-renowned, highly respected, and extremely talented art director; that he would be involved in a project where another designer's work is copied is just not a possibility." We've reached out to Alexander Wang and Philipp Plein for comment and will update our story when we hear back.
