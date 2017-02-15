Did You Catch The Similarities Between These Two Fashion Shows?

Alexander Wang's Instagram bio reads "UNCENSORED" (in all caps, yes) — and it's a descriptive he definitely lives up to. The designer has one of the most entertaining personal accounts in the industry, sure. It also means he's unafraid to use his platform to call things out frankly when he thinks the situation calls for it. And if a picture paints a thousand words, the two juxtaposed videos Wang posted last night illustrate a pretty damning scene. The designer shared an early throwback to his 2014 show with H&M — except it wasn't in the context of a #TBT. Rather, Wang pointed out the ways in which Philipp Plein's most recent Sport runway presentation eerily resembled one of his own past catwalks.