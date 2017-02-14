Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are probably one of our all-time favorite Hollywood couples. The charming Australian actor and weed-loving American singer may seem like an unlikely duo at first glance, but time and time again they've proven themselves to be an adorable match. And after years of (on-off) dating, the couple finally confirmed their engagement in October. Now, they're officially celebrating their first Valentine's Day together as fiancés.
On Tuesday, Cyrus, 24, took to Instagram to share a very funny picture starring herself and her Hunger Games star love, 27. The photo is a doctored version of a red carpet shot of the pop star. She's wearing a red dress covered with hearts... and so is her boo. Cyrus Photoshopped in a replica of her body with Hemsworth's head on it, to hilarious effect. "@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day." You too, cuties.
