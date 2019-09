Social media tells us that Hemsworth , 26, is hanging out with the whole Cyrus clan just a few days before Christmas. His future sister-in-law Brandi Glenn posted a cute group shot, taken in front of the tree, to document the get-together. The picture features the Aussie and his 24-year-old fiancée — as well as her parents Billy Ray and Tish, sisters Brandi and Noah, and brothers Trace and Braison. There are also two very cute pups in the shot: Noah's dog Sammy and, in Billy Ray's arms, an equally cute little guy. "Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing," Brandi captioned the Instagram.