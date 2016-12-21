Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are celebrating the holidays in a very down-to-earth way. And we kind of love it.
Social media tells us that Hemsworth, 26, is hanging out with the whole Cyrus clan just a few days before Christmas. His future sister-in-law Brandi Glenn posted a cute group shot, taken in front of the tree, to document the get-together. The picture features the Aussie and his 24-year-old fiancée — as well as her parents Billy Ray and Tish, sisters Brandi and Noah, and brothers Trace and Braison. There are also two very cute pups in the shot: Noah's dog Sammy and, in Billy Ray's arms, an equally cute little guy. "Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing," Brandi captioned the Instagram.
Cyrus stands out, as per usual, in her pajamas and cat ears. And Hemsworth? While he may not yet be an official part of the family, he looks right at home already.
