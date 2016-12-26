Now that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been back together for a few months, they're very much spending this Christmas as a couple. He visited the Cyruses the week before the holiday and on Christmas itself, he presented her with the most thoughtful gift.
If her Instagram is to be believed, he actually hand-made a pair of earrings for his fiancée. "I [heart] my rainbow moon my dude made for me," she wrote. In the photo, green, yellow, and pink gems shine on gold moons hanging from her ears.
The green even brings out her eyes. We wouldn't be surprised if he thought of that when he made them. Not to mention, it matches the gold and rainbow ring he got her for birthday — in a unicorn package.
Significant others around the world, it's time to step up your game.
Advertisement