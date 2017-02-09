Ashley Tisdale Just Went SO Much Darker — & It’s So Good

For as long as we can remember, Ashley Tisdale has been blond. (After all, she's kept the color relatively the same since her time as Sharpay Evans on High School Musical.) But, it looks as though the Illuminate Cosmetics founder is ready to switch it up, hopping on a brand-new beauty trend: hygge. And it’s perfection.
Tisdale posted to Instagram last night showing off the warm look, joining the likes of Audrina Patridge and even Niall Horan on team brunette. The darker hue is courtesy of Kristin Ess, celebrity hairstylist and founder of her own eponymous haircare launch. And is it just us, or have you noticed her trademark beachy waves have gone from L.A. texture to NYC cool-girl? We're guessing a minor trim and some added layers amped up the texture. Either way, it's definitely convincing us that it's never too late in winter to go deepen your roots and warm up your ends.
