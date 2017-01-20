Story from Celebrity Beauty

Audrina Patridge’s Latest Hair Change Will Make The Hills Fans Very Happy

Samantha Sasso
It’s been a decade since The Hills graced our TV screens, and we have to admit we sometimes miss the stars. Thanks to social media, it's been easy to keep up with our favorite characters. And with life flashing by, it makes sense that a lot has changed — including their beauty looks. Remember when Lauren Conrad ditched her silky waves for a choppy bob and then went full red on us? Or when Lo Bosworth went from Cali blond to chocolate brown? Well, someone else from the cast is switching it up, and it's none other than Audrina Patridge.
Advertisement

This one goes out to all of those die hard Hills fans out there! Your welcome, @audrinapatridge is taking it way back to her deep, rich brunette days! It's been over 2 years since I initially changed her brunette locks into a silver and lavender champagne blonde. After that she's been every shade of blonde there is, and here we are full circle! I love how experimental Audrina has always been with her hair, we have so much fun!! Her formula was @wellahairusa 50g 6/0, 15g 5/1 Color Touch wit 13% on the roots through mids. Then I used 6/7 on her ends. I needed a level lighter and a bit more warmth to fill her ends and to keep them from grabbing to dark. I added @olaplex to all of the formulas to help the color last and to seal the ends of her hair! #hairbybrianacisneros #audrinapatridge #wellalife #olaplex

A photo posted by SALON OWNER / CELEBRITY HAIR (@brianacisneros) on

For years after the show, Patridge sported Cali-girl waves with blond balayage — a look we've all pinned and brought to the salon at one point or another. But she just debuted a darker hue for the new year, by request of her loyal fanbase. Her caption read, "This is for my diehard hills fans that have been saying go back to dark haha." Briana Cisneros, Patridge’s hairstylist, is the mastermind behind her throwback 'do, and it looks rad. Here's hoping she keeps the style, so we can hold on to the memory for a little while longer.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series