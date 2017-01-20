Audrina Patridge’s Latest Hair Change Will Make The Hills Fans Very Happy

This one goes out to all of those die hard Hills fans out there! Your welcome, @audrinapatridge is taking it way back to her deep, rich brunette days! It's been over 2 years since I initially changed her brunette locks into a silver and lavender champagne blonde. After that she's been every shade of blonde there is, and here we are full circle! I love how experimental Audrina has always been with her hair, we have so much fun!! Her formula was @wellahairusa 50g 6/0, 15g 5/1 Color Touch wit 13% on the roots through mids. Then I used 6/7 on her ends. I needed a level lighter and a bit more warmth to fill her ends and to keep them from grabbing to dark. I added @olaplex to all of the formulas to help the color last and to seal the ends of her hair! #hairbybrianacisneros #audrinapatridge #wellalife #olaplex
