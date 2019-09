Audrina Patridge’s Latest Hair Change Will Make The Hills Fans Very Happy

It’s been a decade since The Hills graced our TV screens, and we have to admit we sometimes miss the stars. Thanks to social media, it's been easy to keep up with our favorite characters. And with life flashing by, it makes sense that a lot has changed — including their beauty looks. Remember when Lauren Conrad ditched her silky waves for a choppy bob and then went full red on us? Or when Lo Bosworth went from Cali blond to chocolate brown ? Well, someone else from the cast is switching it up, and it's none other than Audrina Patridge.