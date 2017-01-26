Niall Horan Ditched His Blond Hair — & We Barely Recognize Him

One Directioners, we have news: Niall Horan is no longer a blond. Turns out, the singer ditched his platinum hair and is moving on to the darker side. And while we know change can be scary, we say this with our hands placed on our hearts: It looks good.
Fans might point out that Horan's transition to his natural roots started as early as December, and has been a process. Back in June, his bleached hair was near-white at the Soccer Aid 2016 game; by the AMAs, he debuted an auburn base with frosted tips. But we thought nothing of it. (On second thought, maybe we were too busy noticing his growing facial hair or applauding his People’s Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist.) But now, it's official: Horan is a full-fledged brunette. We like to imagine Horan asking for advice from Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in their 1D group text that they obviously use daily, since the members (especially Styles) have all gone through their own hair transformations at one point or another. Regardless, it seems to suit him well. And if you've been considering a warmer hue — may we suggest hygge? — we hope Niall Horan convinced you.
