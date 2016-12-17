2 Chainz Dropped A $90K Ugly Christmas Sweater For A Good Cause

$90,000 cash. 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold on the worlds most expensivest ugly Christmas sweater. https://t.co/iJXWTwmqIl pic.twitter.com/4sQ2IV03gJ— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 16, 2016
Days after we brought you word of the $30,000 ugly Christmas sweater, we’ve learned that rapper 2 Chainz had bigger — and blingier — plans underway for his own festive fashions. Teaming up with jeweler Avianne & Co., the Georgia-born rapper collaborated on the “World’s Most Expensivest Ugly Christmas Sweater,” adorned with 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold.
The black pullover features a snow-flanked Santa bouncing on one foot while pumping his fists. An update on 2 Chainz’s online shop reveals that the one-of-a-kind garment has already been sold. ET reports that the proceeds will benefit the “We Own It” singer’s nonprofit T.R.U. Foundation, which aids children and disabled veterans while promoting arts education in the Atlanta area.
2 Chainz — whose tracks have guest-starred Wiz Khalifa, Drake, and Kanye West — recently joined the coterie of hip-hop artists turned designers that includes Russell Simmons, Sean Combs, Jay Z, and West. In October, 2 Chainz debuted a line of hoodies, CEO (Create Every Opportunity) Millionaires. Last month, he unveiled his collection of Dabbling Sweaters, a venture inspired by the success of his 2015 “Dabbin’ Santa” sweater (“dabbing” is a dance in Atlanta; its popularity has been compared to the Nae Nae and the Harlem Shake). According to Forbes, 2 Chainz built a 70-person team last year to meet demands for the “Dabbin’ Santa” sweater and other holiday merchandise. Last year, the sweater sales alone pocketed him $2 million. He also partnered with Apple for on a 99-cent Dabbin Santa app.
A pair of “gold dipped” crewnecks similar to the gem-encrusted sibling are also available for the much more reasonable price of a single Benjamin.
