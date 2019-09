2 Chainz Dropped A $90K Ugly Christmas Sweater For A Good Cause

Days after we brought you word of the $30,000 ugly Christmas sweater , we’ve learned that rapper 2 Chainz had bigger — and blingier — plans underway for his own festive fashions. Teaming up with jeweler Avianne & Co., the Georgia-born rapper collaborated on the “World’s Most Expensivest Ugly Christmas Sweater,” adorned with 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold.The black pullover features a snow-flanked Santa bouncing on one foot while pumping his fists. An update on 2 Chainz’s online shop reveals that the one-of-a-kind garment has already been sold. ET reports that the proceeds will benefit the “We Own It” singer’s nonprofit T.R.U. Foundation , which aids children and disabled veterans while promoting arts education in the Atlanta area.2 Chainz — whose tracks have guest-starred Wiz Khalifa Drake , and Kanye West — recently joined the coterie of hip-hop artists turned designers that includes Russell Simmons, Sean Combs, Jay Z, and West. In October, 2 Chainz debuted a line of hoodies, CEO (Create Every Opportunity) Millionaires. Last month, he unveiled his collection of Dabbling Sweaters, a venture inspired by the success of his 2015 “Dabbin’ Santa” sweater (“dabbing” is a dance in Atlanta; its popularity has been compared to the Nae Nae and the Harlem Shake). According to Forbes , 2 Chainz built a 70-person team last year to meet demands for the “Dabbin’ Santa” sweater and other holiday merchandise. Last year, the sweater sales alone pocketed him $2 million. He also partnered with Apple for on a 99-cent Dabbin Santa app.