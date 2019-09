Was Trump's Meeting With Kanye A Disaster For Mental Health?

Tuesday morning, Kanye West entered Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump . The internet, which had been abuzz from the moment West was spotted outside of the building, couldn't stop speculating. What was the meeting really about? Was he discussing plans for his own run in 2020? Was he apologizing for exposing Trump's bare ass in his "Famous" music video?The prevailing theory is actually less complicated and far more troubling than any of that: that the meet-up was yet another clever form of political smoke-and-mirrors designed to distract us from the more important news of the day. A short while earlier, Trump had finally decided on ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State pick . The controversial nominee, whose close ties to Russia raise inescapable and disturbing conflicts of interest , left pundits on both sides of the aisle enraged. Yet there we were, turning our collective stares to Trump Tower to gape at the unlikely pairing of the President-elect and notorious rap blowhard Kanye West.