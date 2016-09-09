Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Are Shading Each Other About Threesomes On Twitter

Amber Rose must be having déjà vu, because she is once again being dragged on Twitter by one of her exes. This time, though, it's one with whom she's been on relatively good terms — Wiz Khalifa.
The rapper got defensive about his relationship with Rose after she recently spoke about having her first threesome.
During her podcast relaunch of Loveline, Rose mentioned that she's been too busy recently to be intimate. (She's a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, has a VH1 TV series, and just launched a beauty collaboration with Flirt Cosmetics.) She went on to share that the last time she had sex, it was a threesome and it was "fucking awful." She added, jokingly, that she'll just have to resort to calling her baby daddy (she has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian, with Khalifa) to "get a little something."
In response to that, Khalifa tweeted, "Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love @DaRealAmberRose." He added, "Don't let fame and illusions fool you. Have an awesome day."
Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love @DaRealAmberRose— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 9, 2016
Things escalated when Rose replied, "I'm getting publicly Slut shamed...Again. For the same things he does all the time.....Great. #GimmieMyWatchBack Lol #PettyAF still [heart] u tho," hinting that Khalifa himself has had more than a few threesomes.
I'm getting publicly Slut shamed...Again. For the same things he does all the time.....Great. #GimmieMyWatchBack Lol #PettyAF still ❤️u tho— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 9, 2016
Minutes later, Khalifa tweeted a now-deleted message reading, "I'm actually the one who looked at w/pride and integrity with hopes that you would do so as well as the mother of my child @DaRealAmberRose."
Publicly shading your the mother of your son and amicable ex (she just wished Khalifa "happy birthday") on Twitter is pretty immature. And very Kanye-esque. He could've just called her. Messaging her publicly seems like a power play, to prove to his fans that Rose is not the one in control of their relationship, whatever state it may be in. But, knowing Rose, a self-proclaimed Bad Bitch, she most definitely is. He is already deleting his passive-aggressive tweets.
Never forget that this Rose can be very thorny. #GimmeMyWatchBack.
