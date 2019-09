Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Are Shading Each Other About Threesomes On Twitter

Amber Rose must be having déjà vu, because she is once again being dragged on Twitter by one of her exes. This time, though, it's one with whom she's been on relatively good terms — Wiz Khalifa.The rapper got defensive about his relationship with Rose after she recently spoke about having her first threesome.During her podcast relaunch of Loveline, Rose mentioned that she's been too busy recently to be intimate. (She's a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, has a VH1 TV series , and just launched a beauty collaboration with Flirt Cosmetics .) She went on to share that the last time she had sex, it was a threesome and it was "fucking awful." She added, jokingly, that she'll just have to resort to calling her baby daddy (she has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian, with Khalifa) to "get a little something."In response to that, Khalifa tweeted , "Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love @DaRealAmberRose." He added , "Don't let fame and illusions fool you. Have an awesome day."