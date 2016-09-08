Threesomes aren't for everyone. Despite her rising , Amber Rose has admitted that she didn't love her recent two-on-one experience.
In a sneak peek for her podcast relaunch of the popular Loveline with Amber Rose radio show, the Dancing with the Stars contestant has revealed that she recently paired up with another woman and a man for her very first ménage à trois.
"We kinda just got together, and it was cool, but..." she told her co-host, Dr. Donaghue. "It was a guy and a girl, and it was fucking horrible.
"It was the worst," she added. "I am literally having sleepless nights."
Rose explained that her role as a sex-positive speaker inspired her to try new bedroom activities.
"I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things. And I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot," she said. "I promote that and I was like, I need to have more experiences, and so I did it. And I hated it. Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion.
"With the threesome I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around and all those moments that I enjoy. It just wasn't there."
Rose is not, however, ruling out the possibility of a future threesome, provided two other men are involved. Whatever floats your boat, babe.
You can listen to her comments, here.
