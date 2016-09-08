Threesomes aren't for everyone. Despite her rising , Amber Rose has admitted that she didn't love her recent two-on-one experience.
In a sneak peek for her podcast relaunch of the popular Loveline radio show, the Dancing with the Stars contestant has revealed that she recently paired up with another woman and a man for her very first ménage à trois.
"We kinda just got together, and it was cool, but..." she told her co-host, Dr. Donaghue, in a preview clip on TMZ. "It was a guy and a girl, and it was fucking horrible.
"It was the worst," she added. "I am literally having sleepless nights."
Rose explained that her role as a sex-positive speaker inspired her to try new bedroom activities.
"I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things. And I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot," she said. "I promote that and I was like, I need to have more experiences, and so I did it. And I hated it. Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion.
"With the threesome I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around and all those moments that I enjoy. It just wasn't there."
Rose is not, however, ruling out the possibility of a future threesome, provided two other men are involved. Whatever floats your boat, babe.
You can listen to her comments, here.
