Kanye Instagrams Fashion Catalog Photos For Whatever Reason

Kanye West took some time out of his busy schedule of attacking Beyoncé, praising Donald Trump, and leaving Sacramento as soon as humanly possible to Instagram some images.
Kanye joined Instagram nine weeks ago, but had only posted this picture up to today. Now, to everyone's delight, he's flooded his feed with blurry fashion catalog images that Spin says are probably from Maison Martin Margiela. The French label has collaborted with Kanye in the past, so this could be teasing a new joint venture. He has, of late, worked exclusively with adidas.
Here are some of the images. His whole feed is composed of images like these.
When he joined Instagram, he made clear that nobody could ask him what he meant or tell him what to post, as it was his art. So we're left with no explanation and a handful of questions. Even as staff Kanye-ologist, I'm stumped.
Our best guess is that Kanye, inspired by Trump's victory and considering his own Presidential run, has decided that sensical behavior is disqualifying for our nation's highest office. We have to say, not an unfair position to take in light of recent events.
