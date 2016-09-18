The moment you've been waiting for has finally happened: Kanye West officially joined Instagram.
A press release was even released in honor of this momentous occasion. "Late last night, Kanye West officially joined Instagram," it read. "And he has amassed over 205k followers in less than 24 hours."
It's definitely something worth bragging about, since he amassed all those followers without posting a single photo.
This morning, however, West finally posted his first Insta — and it was probably not what you expected. Why? Because it's unclear what it actually is.
The image looks like something straight out of Blade Runner. There's a car and a slanted structure with a lot of windows. Is this caption-less image a tease of something he's working on? Is it just a photo he really liked and wanted to share with his fans?
The answer is: Who knows? But, as Pitchfork poined out, we may want to get used to it. Back in March, West tweeted that he would only join Instagram one condition: "No one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram," he tweeted. "It's my art."
That's so Kanye.
on another note... I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition......— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
no one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram... It's my art...— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
