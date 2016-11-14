Emma Watson and Dan Stevens spent a long time together filming the upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. (They play Belle and the Beast, respectively.) So it's not surprising that Stevens knows just how to make his co-star have a restrained giggle-fit in the middle a live interview. That's what happened during a Beauty and the Beast cast Q&A streamed on Facebook Live Monday afternoon, as Elle reported, when the 34-year-old figured out the perfect way to tie in a certain President-elect.
One of the audience member-submitted questions was about whether we'll learn more about the Beast's back-story in this rendition of the Disney classic. "That's an interesting question, isn't it?" responded Stevens. "I suppose we see a little bit of his backstory. We learn a little bit more about this vain, spoiled, rich kid, son of a billionaire who treats women like objects and lives in a ridiculous luxury tower."
Zing! 26-year-old Watson, who is no fan of Trump, had to suppress her laughter at this point. The comparison is too apt and too timely not to laugh. Well done, Stevens — but he failed to mention that, much like the Beast, Donald Trump's election is currently inciting angry protests across the country. Yet something tells us this new Beast will actually be unilaterally adored by the end of the movie — which would be a real fairy-tale ending for Trump.
Emma Watson's reaction when Dan Stevens' description of the Beast sounds a little like Trump... pic.twitter.com/HDpghkDuQ3— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) November 14, 2016
