Story from Entertainment News

Emma Watson Shared An Inspiring Message For Women Voters

Hunter Harris
Photo: Matt Baron/REX.
Photo: Matt Baron/REX.
We're exactly two weeks away from the presidential election and Emma Watson really wishes she could vote her values. The Harry Potter star tweeted a note with her thoughts on the upcoming presidential election Tuesday, November 8.

A key issue for the British actress is how the lives of American women could change under the next president's leadership. Women in the United States make up a substantial voting bloc, Watson reminded, and she asked fans to consider how a new administration can influence the next generation's perception of gender, power, and equality.

"The next president will be able to make decisions about women, about their bodies, about how they are treated at work, on university campuses and at school, about how men treat women, and about their rights as citizens," Watson wrote. "These decisions affect how young people form their ideas of gender. These decisions will affect whether we believe equality is an idea that matters."
Advertisement
The actress did advise fans to familiarize themselves with state-specific ballot questions in addition to presidential platforms.

The inspiring message was met with a positive response. Online, followers thanked her for a poised take down of an election that's been pretty toxic for women.
Watson didn't name drop a candidate specifically, but it's pretty clear that she supports any candidate who wants to improve the quality of life for women across the globe.

Advertisement

More from News