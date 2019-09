We're exactly two weeks away from the presidential election and Emma Watson really wishes she could vote her values . The Harry Potter star tweeted a note with her thoughts on the upcoming presidential election Tuesday, November 8.A key issue for the British actress is how the lives of American women could change under the next president's leadership. Women in the United States make up a substantial voting bloc, Watson reminded, and she asked fans to consider how a new administration can influence the next generation's perception of gender, power, and equality."The next president will be able to make decisions about women, about their bodies, about how they are treated at work, on university campuses and at school, about how men treat women, and about their rights as citizens," Watson wrote. "These decisions affect how young people form their ideas of gender. These decisions will affect whether we believe equality is an idea that matters."