We're exactly two weeks away from the presidential election and Emma Watson really wishes she could vote her values. The Harry Potter star tweeted a note with her thoughts on the upcoming presidential election Tuesday, November 8.
A key issue for the British actress is how the lives of American women could change under the next president's leadership. Women in the United States make up a substantial voting bloc, Watson reminded, and she asked fans to consider how a new administration can influence the next generation's perception of gender, power, and equality.
"The next president will be able to make decisions about women, about their bodies, about how they are treated at work, on university campuses and at school, about how men treat women, and about their rights as citizens," Watson wrote. "These decisions affect how young people form their ideas of gender. These decisions will affect whether we believe equality is an idea that matters."
The actress did advise fans to familiarize themselves with state-specific ballot questions in addition to presidential platforms.
The inspiring message was met with a positive response. Online, followers thanked her for a poised take down of an election that's been pretty toxic for women.
@EmWatson you're so educated and smart! im so proud of you Emma and I totally agree with you— ㅤㅤ (@drarrychild) October 25, 2016
@prestoncraig @EmWatson you completely missunderstood the message. Is not "vote for a woman" is "dont vote for the man Who misstreats woman"— Majo Botero (@mjboterom) October 25, 2016
@EmWatson very well said! Women's rights are at stake, LGBT+ rights are at stake, the rights.of POC are at stake...— ✬ just a gal ✬ (@FearsomeBeauty) October 25, 2016
@EmWatson If it were possible to cast more than one vote I'd cast a second one for you. 😉#ImWithHer https://t.co/7uxGUJRkRF— Shana Kaplan (@sek1128) October 25, 2016
Watson didn't name drop a candidate specifically, but it's pretty clear that she supports any candidate who wants to improve the quality of life for women across the globe.
