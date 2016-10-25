Wait, wait, wait. Apparently something in a Harry Potter movie wasn't real? Shocking.
It turns out that the first film, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, featured a special effect you probably never noticed: fake teeth.
Director Chris Columbus revealed in a recent Entertainment Weekly podcast that Emma Watson was given fake teeth to wear in her first scene as Hermione. Ms. Granger is described as having prominent teeth in J.K. Rowling's books, but the chompers Watson had to wear proved to be cumbersome.
Though the scene was shot first, it actually appears in the finished film as the final scene.
"The thing we shot on the first day of Sorcerer's Stone was the final train sequence where Harry looks at Hogwarts, and Emma, Dan, and Rupert are huddled up on the side of the train," Columbus shared. "If you look closely at that scene, Emma — because Hermione, it was a big thing in the books about her teeth. She had sort of had an overbite, so she's wearing fake teeth in that scene. And I realized that we're never going to be able to — she's never going to be able to perform with these huge fake teeth in her mouth for the rest of the movie. So if you look closely you can see some fake teeth."
Want to see it for yourself? Go to the 1:30 mark in the clip below.
